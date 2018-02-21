Rep. Nardolillo to introduce legislation to tax ‘M’ rated video games

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A week after the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, Rep. Robert Nardolillo III (R) announced he will be introducing legislation that will call for a tax on video games rated “M” or higher.

The 10 percent fee would be used to increase mental health and counseling resources in schools.

The tax would be an additional amount added to the sale of video games sold in Rhode Island with specified ratings.

“There is evidence that children exposed to violent video games at a young age tend to act more aggressively than those who are not,” Nardolillo said in a release. “This bill would give schools the additional resources needed to help students deal with that aggression in a positive way.”

Nardolillo believes this measure could be helpful in restricting access to violent video games, because states cannot ban the sale of games to minors.

“Our goal is to make every school in Rhode Island a safe and calm place for students to learn,” Nardolillo said. “By offering children resources to manage their aggression today, we can ensure a more peaceful tomorrow.”

THe Providence Journal reports that Nardolillo received $1,000 in 2017 from a pro-gun rights Rhode Island-based group.