Repeat drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Freetown man arrested several times for operating under the influence learned his fate on Wednesday.

Daniel Szczepkowski, 42, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by one year of supervised probation.

A jury last week found Szczepkowski guilty of his fourth OUI offense, along with operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for an OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Court records show that on Sept. 11, 2014, Szczepkowski drove his ATV to a store to buy beer. As he was leaving, a Freetown police officer attempted to stop him. Police said Szczepkowski did not stop for the officer and continued driving for about a half a mile. The officer noticed as he was following Szczepkowski, the ATV was fishtailing in the road because of how fast he was driving.

When Szczepkowski arrived at his home, according to court documents, he accelerated and turned abruptly into the driveway, which spun the ATV 180 degrees. The officer could see obvious signs of impairment when he approached Szczepkowski, police said. When the officer went to place Szczepkowski under arrest, he pulled away and said, “You’re not arresting me.”

Based on Szczepkowski’s history with law enforcement, the officer then drew his department-issued stun gun and Szczepkowski complied.

“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict holding the defendant accountable for his fourth drunk driving offense,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “He is a menace to the public on the roadways and deserves the two year sentence imposed by the court.”