PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bailey.

Bailey is around a year old, very sweet and active. PARL says she is not huge fan of cats, and it’s preferred that she be the only dog in the home.

She is very healthy, has already been spayed and is ready for a new home, according to the shelter.

If you’d like to meet Bailey or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.