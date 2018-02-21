RI Senate leaders file bill to expel Kettle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Senate’s Democratic and Republican leaders said Wednesday they have filed legislation expel state Sen. Nicholas Kettle from the chamber following his indictment last week.

The bill to remove Kettle, R-Coventry, will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee next Tuesday once the General Assembly returns from its winter break. The state constitution requires a two-thirds vote of senators to expel a lawmaker.

State leaders say no legislator has ever been expelled under that provision since the current Rhode Island constitution was adopted 165 years ago.

Kettle, 27, has been charged in two criminal cases, one involving alleged video voyeurism involving his ex-girlfriend and the other involving accusations that he extorted a Senate page for sex in 2011. Kettle was first elected in 2010 at the age of 20 and has been re-elected three times since in Senate District 21.

“As of noon today, a sheriff is in the process of serving Mr. Kettle and his attorney with notice of the hearing, at which he will have the opportunity to offer a defense,” a Senate spokesman said.

The bill is sponsored by all of the chamber’s top leaders: Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, and Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Erin Lynch Prata. All but Algiere are Democrats.

The newly filed legislation cites a “pattern of bad behavior” by Kettle that also includes a $6,000 fine levied against him last December for campaign-finance violations. It describes the allegations involving the page, who was a minor at the time, as “repugnant” and says the Senate must “provide a safe work environment to the existing members of the Senate Page program.”

If Kettle is expelled, he would be required to immediately hand over to law enforcement his Senate ID and badge, his State House keys and parking pass, and his Senate licenses plates.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.