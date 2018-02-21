Seekonk crash knocks out power to more than 100 residents

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police have responded to a crash on School Street that caused a power outage in the immediate area.

Eyewitness News was on the scene and saw that a green pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole around 5 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., 164 customers are affected by the power outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

In a tweet, Seekonk police said they will notify the public with updates on the efforts to restore power in the area.

It is unclear if the driver of the pickup truck suffered any injuries.

Please be advised that we are working a crash on School Street. Power outages have occurred over a large area. We will keep you posted if we get any info about power restoration. Please do not call the station to inquire further. We know no more than you do. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) February 21, 2018