Seekonk crash knocks out power to more than 100 residents

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police have responded to a crash on School Street that caused a power outage in the immediate area.
Eyewitness News was on the scene and saw that a green pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole around 5 p.m.
As of 7 p.m., 164 customers are affected by the power outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
In a tweet, Seekonk police said they will notify the public with updates on the efforts to restore power in the area.
It is unclear if the driver of the pickup truck suffered any injuries.