Spring-like weather draws Southern New Englanders outdoors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday was the third day of February vacation but it felt more like spring break as children and adults alike headed outside to enjoy the warm weather.

Southern New Englanders in February would typically be playing in the snow or inside keeping warm, but the second straight day of spring-like conditions had people excited.

“It’s great!” Jessica Cohn of Plainville said. “I’m a school teacher, so having weather like this on school vacation week is pretty awesome.”

The record high temperature for Feb. 21 is 63 degrees, which was tied around 1 p.m. Wednesday. That record will likely be broken and it’s possible we give the all-time February record of 72 degrees a run for its money.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo speaks to people enjoying the warm weather at India Point Park in Providence.

Will the spring-like temperatures stick around? Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca will have an updated look ahead tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.