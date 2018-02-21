Woman shot in New Bedford; police investigating

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday night is under investigation in New Bedford.

According to Lt. Nathaniel Rodriguez, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 130 Chestnut St. around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they found a woman had been shot in the upper torso area.

Rodriguez said the woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News is still gathering information on this case and will update this story as more details become available.