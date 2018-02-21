Woman stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 26-year-old Providence woman was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after she was stabbed on Manton Avenue.

Police say the woman attempted to intervene in a domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend when the man stabbed the victim once in the torso.

The victim sustained what police are calling “serious, but not life-threatening” injuries, and is in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from North Providence, was arrested and charged with felony assault and domestic assault. He was held overnight and is expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court Wednesday morning.