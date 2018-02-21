Woonsocket student sent to Family Court for falsely yelling about school shooter

Related Coverage Bullets found in bathroom at Woonsocket middle school

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 14-year-old student who yelled that there was a school shooter in Hamlet Middle School last Friday is now being referred to Family Court, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

According to Oates, the female student, an eighth grader, yelled, “Everyone duck! There’s a school shooter!” in a crowded hallway during dismissal.

The student was referred to Family Court on what would have been a disorderly conduct charge if she was an adult, Oates said.

The school was placed into lockdown after a teacher overheard the student, and officers searched the school. Oates estimated fewer than 50 people were inside the school during the lockdown, because many students had already exited when the incident happened. According to Oates, police found bullets in one of the school’s restrooms.

“We did not find any weapons in the school, we did not find any weapons on anyone else,” Oates said.

According to Oates, when police interviewed the student her story about seeing a gunman didn’t add up, which led to the referral.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and determine who brought the ammunition into the school and why they did so.