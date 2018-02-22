A.G. Kilmartin condemns civilian access to assault weapons, underscores office’s successful programs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin joined Eyewitness News Anchor Patrick Little in studio Thursday morning to react to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. a week and a day ago and to share a few of the initiatives his office is currently working on.

The Attorney General discussed a program to re-compensate consumers who were victims of a Western Union scheme.

He also outlined efforts to alter arbitration clauses in work contracts that prevent victims of workplace sexual harassment from pressing charges beyond a company or institution.

Finally, Attorney General Kilmartin celebrated the allocation of $50,000 that resulted from a large sum of monies coming into the state from an illegal marijuana grow settlement. The funds will funds will go to the Providence Center for Youth Recovery and Addiction.

More information is available on the Attorney General’s website.

The full interview can be watched above.