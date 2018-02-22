Attleboro woman suffers minor injuries after piece of metal crashes through car windshield

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman is lucky to be alive after a piece of metal crashed through her car windshield while she was driving on Route 24 Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State police, a driver in a Honda Civic hit the object, which was in the middle of the road on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, just after 7 a.m. The metal object was sent flying through the air, eventually crashing through the windshield of a Kia Sportage being driven by a 26-year-old woman from Attleboro.

Police said the object shattered the windshield and pierced the glass. The woman suffered only minor injuries after the object struck her in the shoulder.

Though the incident is unusual, it not as uncommon as many think. According to a 2016 study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, road debris caused more than 200,000 accidents between 2011 and 2014. Those crashes resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths, the study found.

AAA said majority of debris-related accidents are preventable and that two in three debris-related crashes result from items falling from a vehicle due to improper maintenance or an unsecured load.