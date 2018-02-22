Facing expulsion, Sen. Kettle says he’ll resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Sen. Nicholas Kettle announced Thursday he will resign his seat, forestalling an effort by Senate leaders to expel him from office following his indictment last week.

Kettle, R-Coventry, made the announcement in a letter to senators released by one of his attorneys, Priscilla Facha DiMaio, that also criticized Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Republican Leader Dennis Algiere for moving to expel him. DiMaio said the letter would be formally delivered to the State House at 2 p.m.

“After taking several days to speak with my legal counsel and family members, I have determined that it is in my best interest to resign and concentrate on the unfounded allegations against me,” Kettle wrote. He said it had been “a privilege” to represent Senate District 21.

“I am grateful for the many individuals who have continued to support me during these difficult times as it is clear that they understand that I am innocent until proven guilty,” Kettle wrote. “However, I am extremely disappointed in Senate Leadership on both sides of the aisle because Mr. Algiere and Mr. Ruggerio do not appear to understand the importance of due process as a cornerstone of our legal system.”

Kettle, 27, was first elected in 2010 at the age of 20 and has been re-elected three times since. He has been charged in two criminal cases, one concerning alleged video voyeurism involving his ex-girlfriend and the other involving accusations that he extorted a Senate page for sex in 2011.

Kettle’s move came one day after Senate leaders filed a bill to expel him from office, an unprecedented move that had raised concern from the Rhode Island chapter of the ACLU. But Ruggerio had said he hoped Kettle would resign rather than force a vote on expulsion.

Kettle’s resignation will leave the 38-seat Senate with just 36 members following the resignation of Pawtucket Democrat Jamie Doyle last month. Under state law, there will not be a special election to replace Kettle due to the timing of his resignation, so his seat will remain vacant for the rest of 2018. His departure will also leave the Senate with just four Republicans facing 32 Democrats.

Former state Rep. Michael Marcello, a Democrat who lost his bid for re-election in 2016, confirmed Thursday he may run for Kettle’s Senate seat this fall. “I’ve been heartened by the number of people who have encouraged me to run, and I will give it serious consideration,” he said.

