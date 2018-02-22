Fall River clerk pepper sprayed during armed robbery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday evening, while also pepper spraying the clerk in the face.

According to Fall River police, the two men walked into the Stop & Save Convenience on Robeson Street around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim told police he was pepper sprayed by a suspect who stole cigarettes from the store, but did not steal any money.

The two suspects were caught on the store’s surveillance footage walking in and out of the store.

Police said the suspect who pepper sprayed the clerk is described as a tall, thin black male, between the ages of 19-21 and a small amount of facial hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a grey Patriots hoodie, a red and blue brim hate and black Nike sneakers with white soles and red laces.

The second suspect, who police said seemed to be on lookout, was described as a tall, thin black male around the same age as the first suspect. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Larry Ferreira of the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.