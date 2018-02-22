Gov. Raimondo unveils plan to increase number of college graduates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo released a plan Thursday to increase the amount of college graduates in Rhode Island within the next six years.

According to the governor’s office, the plan hopes to see an improvement of 70 percent for post-secondary achievement by the year 2025.

“We have an economic imperative to help more Rhode Islanders acquire the skills they need to fill the kinds of high-demand, high-wage jobs we want in our state,” Raimondo said. “In the coming years, seven out of ten jobs created in Rhode Island will require more than a high school diploma.”

Currently, Raimondo says 47 percent of Rhode Islanders have a post-secondary degree or credential, which is up from 43 percent just two years ago. Those without a college degree are twice as likely to be unemployed.

Post-secondary Commissioner Brenda Dann-Messier said that reaching 70 percent attainment is a realistic goal.

“I’m incredibly optimistic about our trajectory,” Dann-Messier said. “Getting to 70 percent is entirely doable, and it will take the kinds of targeted strategies and partnerships laid out in our plan.”

The plan lays out four key recommendations:

Create pathways to post-secondary education attainment for adults

Strengthen investments in post-secondary retention and completion

Expand post-secondary access and preparation in the K-12 pipeline

Establish collective ownership of the post-secondary attainment goal