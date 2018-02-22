In the Kitchen: Bone-in Veal Chop Cutlet Saltimbocca Style

Executive Chef Peter DeSimone from Arturo Joe’s is here in the Rhode Show kitchen making Bone-in veal chop cutlet, saltimbocca style.

Ingredients:

  • Veal Chop (Bone In) Pound Veal chop to tenderize
  • Flour
  • Egg
  • Bread crumbs
  • Salt
  • Peppers
  • Garlic
  • Italian Parsley (seasoning for bread crumbs)
  • Brown Gravy made from veal Demi Glace or (Brown Grave of your choice add fresh sage)
  • Sliced Parma Prosciutto
  • Sliced Vin Rip Tomatoes
  • Fresh Mozzarella (sliced)
  • Blended oil for sautéing (Vegetable or 90/10 Blend)
  • Sage for gravy and garnish

Instructions:

  1. Pound Veal chop dredge in flour, egg then seasoned bread crumbs
  2. Saute Veal to golden brown
  3. Top Veal with Ham, Tomato, Cheese
  4. Bake in oven until cheese is soft but not completely melted
  5. Plate and then top with your hot brown sage gravy