In the Kitchen: Bone-in Veal Chop Cutlet Saltimbocca Style

Executive Chef Peter DeSimone from Arturo Joe’s is here in the Rhode Show kitchen making Bone-in veal chop cutlet, saltimbocca style.
Ingredients:
- Veal Chop (Bone In) Pound Veal chop to tenderize
- Flour
- Egg
- Bread crumbs
- Salt
- Peppers
- Garlic
- Italian Parsley (seasoning for bread crumbs)
- Brown Gravy made from veal Demi Glace or (Brown Grave of your choice add fresh sage)
- Sliced Parma Prosciutto
- Sliced Vin Rip Tomatoes
- Fresh Mozzarella (sliced)
- Blended oil for sautéing (Vegetable or 90/10 Blend)
- Sage for gravy and garnish
Instructions:
- Pound Veal chop dredge in flour, egg then seasoned bread crumbs
- Saute Veal to golden brown
- Top Veal with Ham, Tomato, Cheese
- Bake in oven until cheese is soft but not completely melted
- Plate and then top with your hot brown sage gravy