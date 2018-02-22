Neighbor remembers Westport couple killed in NY rollover

Related Coverage 3 southeastern Mass. residents killed in New York rollover crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A deadly rollover on the New York State Thruway has brought devastating news to a neighborhood in Westport.

Early Wednesday morning, three people from southeastern Massachusetts were killed in the crash, according to police.

New York State Police said the driver, Joao Braga, 81, of Fall River, lost control and the car rolled over between Exit 33 and Exit 34 in Canastota – which is about 25 miles east of Syracuse.

Three passengers in the car were killed, including his wife Maria Braga, 81, as well as his sister Isabel Botelho, 72 and her husband David Botelho, 73, both of Westport. Joao Braga was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

“I don’t know if I can believe it,” said Bill Cordeiro, a neighbor of the Botelhos.

According to Cordeiro, the four were traveling to Canada to attend a family member’s funeral. He said the Botelho’s children and one of their grandchildren live on the street and they were all close.

“We were like brothers,” Cordeiro said of David Botelho.

Cordeiro said of all the neighbors he has ever had, David Botelho stands above the rest.

“Not because he passed away, it’s because he’s good,” Cordeiro said. “You can ask any neighbor over here.”

New York State Police are investigating the crash to determine why Braga lost control.