New Bedford City Councilor proposes an increase in school security, officer training

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford City Council passed two motions Thursday night that would work to increase security in city schools and provide special police officer training. Both proposals now head to committee.

Councilor Brian Gomes brought the proposals to the city council’s attention Thursday in the wake of a mass school shooting that killed 17 and injured many others.

“What we have as a city is an obligation to make sure we put everything in place [in order] to make sure those kids and faculty are safe,” Gomes said.

The first motion Councilman Gomes proposed Thursday would require the installation of panic buttons, security cameras, and metal detectors in any city school that does not currently have them. In the proposal, Gomes asks New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and School Superintendent Pia Durkin to put together the cost of the system.

According to Gomes, the proposal also includes hiring retired police officers and veterans as armed guards to protect students. He is also asking the New Bedford School Department to install a hotline within the school system for students to report suspicious activity, threats, or concerns about school safety.

The second motion Gomes proposed requests all officers in New Bedford be trained to respond to active shooter situations or any threat to the safety of the community, if they haven’t been trained for this type of situation already. Gomes said he also wants to create an Active Shooter response Team, which would consist of specially-trained officers within the department.

Gomes said the police department should provide the city’s Committee on Public Safety and Neighborhoods with a list of school and city public buildings that have received “ALICE” training. The training, which stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuation,” teaches staff members about actions they can take if there is an active shooter situation.

The school security proposal will now head to the New Bedford School Committee, Durkin and Mitchell to come up with the cost.

Some New Bedford students, who attended Thursday night’s city council meeting, said the proposal is long overdue.

“We shouldn’t really need to be fighting for this [security system] because it’s a basic human right to feel safe,” New Bedford High School Junior Meiling Zhao said.

“A lot of people say because we are teens, our voices are not really listened to. That’s a problem because we are the main ones who are the future,” Global Learning Charter Public School Sophomore Natasha Carvalho added. “We’re the ones dealing with it right now. It’s ours and the teachers lives that are being jeopardized.”