Pawtucket, Central Falls awarded $90K grant to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pedestrians and cyclists could soon have an easier time getting around Pawtucket and Central Falls after the neighboring cities received a $90,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Administration.

The money will be used to develop a “Joint Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan,” which seeks to identify priority routes and ways to improve accessibility, according to a joint news release from the mayors’ offices.

“This grant will enable us to take our bicycle and pedestrian planning to the next level,” Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said in a statement.

The mayors’ offices said due to their gridded roadway systems and dense development, the two cities are ideal candidates for bicycle networks to connect people with their places of work and education and other destinations. They also said the project will compliment the existing Blackstone River Bikeway and Ten Mile River Greenway.

“This grant aligns perfectly with our plans for the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail and Transit Hub set to open in 2020,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien added.

The planning and community feedback period is expected to start in the spring and last about six months.