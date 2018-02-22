PC falls to Seton Hall 89-77 in postponed finish

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College men’s basketball team was down nine points to Seton Hall Wednesday night when a problem with the floor at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center forced them to cut the game short, and the Friars were unable to overcome that deficit when play resumed on Thursday.

Fifteen and a half hours later and at a different location, the two teams picked up where they left off – with 13:03 left to play – and Seton Hall walked away with an 89-77 win.

The Friars’ Kyron Cartwright and the Pirates’ Khadeen Carrington both led their teams with 25 points and three rebounds. Cartwright also scored his 1,000th point Thursday afternoon, making him the 49th PC player to reach that milestone.

Congratulations to Kyron on his 1,000th point in program history! Friars trail Seton Hall 74-66 with three minutes left to go. #GoFriars pic.twitter.com/wVg6ZGNvym — PC Men's Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) February 22, 2018

Both teams are now 8-7 in the Big East and in a three-way tie with Creighton for fourth place as they fight for a spot in the Big Dance.

Officials on Wednesday said it was the unseasonably warm temperatures outside combined with the ice underneath the floor that caused the hardwood to be slippery and unsafe for play.

The game was completed at Alumni Hall on the Providence College campus. Due to the facility’s significantly smaller size, only faculty, staff and students were admitted.

PC Athletic Director Bob Driscoll said fans with tickets to Wednesday night’s game will be able to redeem them for select Big East games next season once the schedule is released in September.

