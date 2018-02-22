PC falls to Seton Hall in continuation of suspended game, 89-77

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College men’s basketball team was down nine points to Seton Hall Wednesday night when a problem with the floor at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center forced them to cut the game short, and the Friars were unable to overcome that deficit when play resumed on Thursday.

Fifteen and a half hours later and at a different location, the two teams picked up where they left off – with 13:03 left to play – and Seton Hall walked away with an 89-77 win.

The Friars’ Kyron Cartwright and the Pirates’ Khadeen Carrington both led their teams with 25 points and three rebounds. Cartwright also scored his 1,000th point Thursday afternoon, making him the 49th PC player to reach that milestone.