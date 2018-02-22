Police searching for dark-colored sedan in Warwick hit-and-run

Related Coverage Police investigating Warwick hit-and-run

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in Warwick that landed a man in the hospital Wednesday night.

According to city police, the pedestrian was crossing Post Road near the Walmart just before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, which then drove off.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in serious condition. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda or an Acura.

“Based upon the witness’s account, we believe there’s heavy or substantial front-end damage to the vehicle,” Warwick Police Maj. Rick Rathbun said.

After three people died crossing roads in the city last year, police boosted patrols at crosswalks in an effort to educate drivers on stopping for pedestrians.

“One of the messages we try to get out to the public is be aware of pedestrians, whether it’s day or night,” Rathbun added. “A lot of our pedestrian accidents have occurred during evening, hours of darkness. As a result, it’s a message we keep trying to send home.”

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s hit-and-run is asked to call Sgt. John Kelly with the Warwick Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4293.