Police warn of telephone scam after Fairhaven sergeant receives call

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are warning residents in Fairhaven about a telephone scam circulating in the area.

According to Sgt. Kevin Kobza, a man who identifies himself as a member of the American Officers Association is calling residents claiming he is collecting money for a fundraiser.

Kobza said he was alerted to the scam when he received a phone call from the man himself. When he tried to call the number back, he got an answering machine with a woman’s voice on it.

The phone number that Kobza received the call from was out of Dedham. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who receives a phone call from someone claiming to be from the ACA should not speak with them or donate money to the fundraiser.

Those with questions about law enforcement organizations conducting legitimate fundraisers can confirm those efforts with their local police department.

Kobza said any residents who believe they are a victim of this scam should contact the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.