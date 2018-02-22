RI leaders divided on Trump’s proposal to arm trained teachers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With President Donald Trump calling to potentially arm trained teachers with guns nationwide, some local leaders are saying this may not be the best course of action.

While speaking with survivors and parents of victims of the Florida school shooting Wednesday, Trump said that a teacher adept at firearms “could very well end the attack very quickly.”

“Unless you do that, you’re going to always have this problem,” Trump added.

National Education Association of Rhode Island Executive Director Bob Walsh said he doesn’t know a single educator who supports the president’s idea.

“President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers makes no sense,” Walsh said. “If President Trump believes he could find the money to buy weapons for all of those teachers, well there’s a lot more resources we could put into public education to help steer kids in a better direction.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza agreed with Walsh, saying more firearms is not the answer.

“The solution to the violence is not more guns in our schools, it’s less guns in our schools,” Elorza said.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said Trump’s proposal is a bad idea.

“When we put, or introduce, more guns into a place that we’re trying to keep safe, the outcome is not favorable,” Paré said.

While some local lawmakers are against the proposal, others are supportive of the idea.

When reached over the phone Thursday, independent candidate for governor Joe Trillo said he thinks it would help reduce school shootings.

“Having a gun-free zone and letting somebody penetrate that zone with a gun is a recipe for disaster,” Trillo said.