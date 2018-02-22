Snyder’s Lance recalls glazed walnuts due to potential allergy risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –Snyder’s Lance announced Wednesday they are issuing a voluntary recall of their Emerald Glazed Walnuts due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the recall is only for a limited amount of the 6.5 oz bags of glazed walnuts.

The recall was prompted by the potential presence of undeclared peanuts, almonds cashews and pecans in the product. The FDA said there have been no illnesses reported related to the nuts, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

According to the FDA, the recall stems from several consumer complaints. Consumers who have a severe peanut allergy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions from consuming the product.

Consumers should look next to the nutrition facts panel on the back of the product to locate the production code. No other production codes or products are affected by the recall other than the one listed:

Package UPC Code: 0 1030080894 7

0 1030080894 7 Package Production Code: EN1216XX2

EN1216XX2 Best Before Date: December 15, 2018

Consumers with peanut or tree nut allergies should not consume the product and are encouraged to contact Snyder’s Consumer Affairs office for a full refund by calling (800) 438-1880 and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.