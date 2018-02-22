Taunton boxer opens gym, focusing on helping children with ADHD

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A brand new boxing gym is giving people the chance to learn to fight from a certified professional, but the gym also has another focus: helping children who suffer from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Ray Oliveira, the owner of Glove Dynasty Boxing Club, was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 4 years old. He said he uses boxing as an outlet to relieve frustrations and improve his focus.

Oliveira said he wants to redefine the ADHD acronym. He said he doesn’t like how it makes children feel like something is wrong with them.

“Some people take it as the child is disrespectful or the child is disobedient, but it’s not that at all,” Oliveira said. “They want to listen and they want to put in effort, they just need redirection constantly.”

He said the letters in his program stand for: Athletics, Discipline, Hope and Determination.

Oliveira comes from a family of boxers and said the sport is in his blood. He said the new gym is more than just a dream come true because it’s an opportunity to give back.

“Working with kids who, like myself, always had a lot of energy and a lot of skill but never really had a direction to put it in or any guidance,” Oliveira said.

According to Oliveira, boxing is the perfect sport for children who struggle with ADHD. Though his program is only a few weeks old, he said he is already hearing about the results from parents.

“It’s actually working and the parents are telling me they can see it in their children,” Oliveira said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or signing up for a membership or classes can visit the Glove Dynasty Boxing Club’s Facebook page.