Burn hazards prompt recall of 3 products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — KitchenAid is recalling more than 40,000 electric kettles.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the handle can detach from the kettle, posing a burn hazard.

Whirlpool Corporation has received 79 incident reports in the U.S. and 19 incident reports in Canada, the CPSC said.

Four consumers reported minor burn injuries.

The recalled 1.7-liter kettles were sold at at several retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Target, and Williams Sonoma from Sept. 2013 through Feb. 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kettles and contact Whirlpool Corporation for a free replacement.

The company can be reached online and at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

About 58,000 outdoor gas fire pit table patio heaters are also being recalled following three reports of consumers being burned while turning off the product’s propane tank.

According to the CPSC, the bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns.

The recalled Hampton Bay fire pit tables were sold at Home Depot from Aug. 2016 through Nov. 2017 for about $200.

Model Number: G-FTB51057B

UPC: 6944937601579

Consumers should contact the manufacturer, Yayi, for a free repair kit, which includes a heat shield and installation instructions.

Yayi can be reached by email and at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Rural King is recalling 9,600 electric heated blankets and throws.

The CPSC says the product’s electric cord can overheat and catch on fire.

The company has received four incident reports, including two in which the blankets caught fire.

Consumers should stop using the recalled blankets and throws.

Rural King is offering full refunds. The company can be reached at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.