Gun control advocate, opponent debate potential laws

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With lawmakers poised to file a bill banning some semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15, both sides continue to debate the contentious issue.

Linda Finn, a member of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, said the accessibility to assault rifles is unnecessary.

“We all support the Second Amendment and know that people have a right to have a gun in their home and to protect themselves,” Finn said during this week’s taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “But they don’t have a right to own an assault weapon.”

But Frank Saccoccio, the head of the Rhode Island Second Amendment Coalition, said a previous national ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004 did little to curb violence.

“Now they are trying to introduce the same or similar style legislation in Rhode Island,” Saccoccio said. “It doesn’t seem to work, there is a history of not working.”

