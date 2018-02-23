In the Kitchen: Seafood Risotto

Executive Chef Mario Azrak of Terrazza joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Risotto.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Arborio Rice

8 Jumbo Shrimp

2 Calamari tubes sliced into rings

8 U10 Scallops

2 Tbsp Mascarpone Cheese

2 Tbsp Shaved Pecorino Romano

1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

1/2 Cup of sweet peas

1 Pinch Saffron

1/2 Spoon of Lobster Base

1/2 Cup of White Whine

2 Tbsp Diced White Onion

4 Cups of unsalted Chicken Stock

1 Cup Spicy Sausage

1 Sprig of Tarragon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Sauté the onions, add the rice and the white wine. Then add slowly the chicken stock, and keep stirring until the rice cooks to aldente. In a separate pan, sauté the seafood with the sausage and the peas, saffron stock and lobster base. Add the risotto and keep stirring. Right before its done, add the mascarpone cheese, tarragon, shaved pecorino Romano and the butter. Place the risotto in a deep bowl and top it with the seafood and garnish with tarragon.

