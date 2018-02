MATTAPOISETT, Mass (WPRI) — A 44-year-old New Bedford woman was killed in a crash on I-195 in Mattapoisett Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

According to police, the woman was driving in the eastbound lanes when her car left the road and struck a tree around 8 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said they were still trying to determine why the woman’s car left the road.