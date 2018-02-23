North Attleboro police make arrest in November carjacking

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — More than three months after a woman was carjacked outside her North Attleboro home, police have a suspect in custody.

Robert Parker, 25, of Bellingham, is being held without bail following his arraignment Thursday.

According to the police report, 78-year-old Barbara Briggs was taking groceries out of her Jeep on Nov. 20 when she was approached by a man who demanded the keys to the vehicle. Briggs, who lives across the street from the business she owns – Briggs Nursery on Kelley Boulevard – told police the suspect threatened her life with a knife as she called for help to the nursery.

Briggs reportedly described seeing the handle of a gun before the suspect took off with her Jeep. Police later found the vehicle damaged and on fire near Bishop Feehan High School.

Since then, according to court documents, police received at least one anonymous tip about a Jeep Grand Cherokee recently spray-painted black and registered in Parker’s name. Detectives reviewing surveillance footage from the nursery spotted a red Jeep in the parking lot on the day of the carjacking, police said.

The surveillance footage reportedly shows a man matching the suspect’s description leaving the passenger seat and walking across the street to Briggs’ home. Briggs’ vehicle is then seen leaving the area.

According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Parker has a criminal record that includes assault and battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm. He was on probation out of Worcester Superior Court for armed robbery at the time of his arrest.

Parker was charged with armed carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.