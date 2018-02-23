Pedestrian hit by car in Providence suffering serious injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Providence Friday evening.

According to Providence police Lt. Ernest Forlini, a female was struck by a car near the Burger King on Smithfield Avenue. He said police don’t yet have much information on the victim, but that her injuries are “pretty serious.”

Forlini said it didn’t appear that the crash is a hit-and-run but accident reconstruction investigators are still at the scene.

Providence Police have restricted traffic on Smithfield Ave (near Burger King) while they investigate a crash scene. Reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zv5bf5qmaY — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 23, 2018

Police have restricted traffic along Smithfield Avenue while they investigate what happened.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as soon as more information is available.