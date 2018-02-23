Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Bridge Closure Will Affect Monday’s Commute

Bridge Closure Will Cause Delays & Detours

Blackstone Valley commuters will be experiencing a number of delays and detours in the coming months due to bridge work.

Starting Monday, February 26th, the RIDOT will begin replacing the structurally deficient Woonsocket Hill Road Bridge in North Smithfield.

The project will require a 10-month long closure of the bridge, which carries traffic on Woonsocket Hill Rd. over Rte. 146.

The bridge replacement will also require the Department of Transportation to close Rte. 146 North and South under Woonsocket Hill Rd. from Friday, March 2nd to Saturday March 3rd.

Breakdown of the Rte. 146 Closure:

Friday at 9 p.m. – Route 146 North and South – One lane closed

Friday at 10 p.m. – Route 146 North and South – Full highway closure begins

Saturday at 10 a.m. – Route 146 North – One lane opens

Saturday at 2 p.m. – Route 146 North – Both lanes open

Saturday at 10 p.m. – Route 146 South – Both lanes open

Here’s a look ahead at the detour drivers will encounter during this time.

Once the demolition is complete drivers will experience weekend and overnight lane closures throughout the construction process.

During the replacement project, crews will be simultaneously rehabbing the Pound Hill Road Bridge.

The concrete arch bridge carries roughly 40,000 vehicles each day on Route 146 over Pound Hill Road.

The project will be focused on repairing the existing concrete arch as well as replacing the bridge railing.

During construction, motorists will experience daytime lane shifts on both Route 146 and Pound Hill Road.

Lane closures on Route 146 during the overnight hours is also expected throughout the repair process.

The Route 146 Bridges Project is all part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s RhodeWorks initiative to fix and replace the state’s crumbling bridges.

The project should be complete by Fall 2019 – costing $11.3 million.

Click here for Real-Time Interactive Traffic Map, Drive Times & Live Traffic Cams »