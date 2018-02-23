Police: Cranston ‘porch pirate’ identified, still at large

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police now have the identity of a man suspected of stealing packages from the front porch of a Cranston home.

According to Cranston police, Domenic Negrelli was caught on surveillance footage swiping several parcels from the Cottage Street home on Feb. 16.

Police said the packages contained more than $2,500 worth of merchandise the victim had ordered online.

Anyone with information on Negrelli’s whereabouts should call Detective John Ryan at (401) 477-5066, or email him at jryan@cranstonpoliceri.com.