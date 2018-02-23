Police: one dead in North Attleboro crash

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Crews spent hours at the scene of a Mendon Road crash that took the life of one person, according to police at the crash site.

Reports of the crash came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when a pickup truck crashed into a pole.

Police say the driver became trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash.

A Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Team could be seen taking photos and measurements at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

