Cranston City Council looking to improve safety at schools

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Republicans on Cranston’s City Council are putting forward a resolution that calls on the state to require schools to have metal detectors at all entrances and specially trained armed police officers.

Council President Michael Farina tells The Providence Journal that the Florida school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers prompted the measure. The resolution also calls for schools to have “lock boxes” to secure guns for concealed carry permit holders.

The council is also creating a study committee that will look at school safety issues. The resolution will be presented at a meeting Monday.

School Committee Chairwoman Janice Ruggieri said she hadn’t seen the resolution before it was released Friday, but said the committee looks forward to discussing the issues with the council.