Demonstrators rally against Trump policies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local activist groups staged a rally against President Donald Trump at the Rhode Island State House Saturday.

It came just one day after former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty in connection to the Russia investigation.

“Trump is not above the law,” sang one protester.

Singing songs about President Trump, waving signs, and chanting, a crowd of demonstrators gathered to express their frustration.

“Today’s rally is about no president is above the law,” said Susan Razza.

The same statement was shared on several signs throughout the crowd.

The rally was organized by Indivisible R.I., a national group with local chapters aimed at resisting President Trump’s policies.

They said the purpose was to bring attention to the way the president has treated the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

“He is going to be in a lot of trouble because of the Mueller investigation, which gets closer and closer to him,” said Philip Graham of Indivisible R.I.

Susan Razza drove from Newport to express her concerns.

“The administration has to realize that you can’t get away with what they’re getting away with, or trying to get away with,” said Razza.

President Trump has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia. About a week ago he tweeted, “Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!”

And back in January he told reporters at the White House that he is “looking forward” to being interviewed by Mueller and added that he would do so under oath.

“Until he sits down under oath, with Robert Mueller and the investigation, nothing else will be acceptable, nothing,” said Razza.

It’s not yet clear when and if a sit down interview between President Trump and Special Counsel Mueller is going to take place.