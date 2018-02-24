Fundraiser held to benefit family of father, son killed in fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser was held in Coventry to benefit the family of a father and son who died in a fire.

Edward Lorenzen, 47-years-old and his 4-year-old son Michael died as a result of the fire that happened in late January.

On Saturday, the flapjack fundraiser gave the community a chance to help a family coping with a devastating loss.

“With all the bad in the world, seeing the community come together kind of restores your faith in humanity,” says Kellie Lorenzen, the ex-wife of Edward and mother of Michael.

Kellie’s 13-year-old son was also inside the home at the time of the fire. He was able to grab his two-year-old sister, make it out safely, and call for help.

“Some mornings you don’t want to get out of bed but the two year old insists that I do. And that’s really what helps the most, is her. Yeah. That’s what keeps me going,” adds Kellie.

Tickets for the Applebee’s flapjack fundraiser cost $10 for one person and $30 for a group of four. Manager Lorien Baker says some even chose to donate instead of dine.

“I’ve had a few people come in this morning just with donations for the family. We just had a gentleman bring in a Dave’s gift card for Kellie and she’s here so I was able to give it to her today,” says Baker.

Kellie says the support of the community has helped her remain grateful even through the grief. “It’s been overwhelming. Yeah. That’s the best word I can think of. It’s incredible,” she adds.

All proceeds from the flapjack event go to the Lorenzen family.