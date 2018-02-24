Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Ester Ledecka won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom Saturday to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G earlier in the Winter Games.

The Czech star, top-ranked on the snowboarding circuit but never a threat until now in skiing, is the first to win gold medals in both sports.

She outraced Selina Joerg of Germany to the line in the final and won by .46 seconds, a much more comfortable margin than the .01-second edge in the super-G race that left her staring at the clock in shock.

This time, it was no surprise. Ledecka crossed the line and simply pumped her fist, then offered a long congratulatory hug to Joerg.