Russian bobsledder Sergeeva admits to doping at Olympics

By CHRIS LEHOURITES, AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Nadezhda Sergeeva, of Russia, prepares for the first run during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Sergeeva’s bobsled training outfit says a lot about what life will be like for an “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” There is an old, anonymous black race suit with tape over several logos. Underneath, a white T-shirt with a simple message - “I Don’t Do Doping.” As punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee has forced Russian athletes competing in Pyeongchang to do so as OARs in neutral uniforms and with no national insignia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) A Russian bobsledder who tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics has admitted to doping and has been disqualified from the games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Saturday said Nadezhda Sergeeva has accepted a provisional suspension but reserved her right ”to seek the elimination or reduction” of her expected ban from competition.

Sergeeva, who wore a T-shirt at the start of the games that said ”I don’t do doping,” was the second Russian to test positive at the Olympics. Curler Alexander Krushelnitsky also tested positive and returned his bronze medal from the mixed doubles competition. Krushelnitsky admitted to having meldonium in his doping samples despite denying that he knowingly took a banned substance.

Two other athletes have also tested positive at the Pyeongchang Games. Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic and Japanese speedskater Kei Saito also left the games.

Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the women’s bobsled, tested positive for Trimetazidine, a medication used to treat angina. It affects metabolism and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russian athletes are competing under the Olympic flag in Pyeongchang after the country’s national federation was suspended because of a doping scheme that tarnished the country’s results at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russia is waiting to hear if the International Olympic Committee will end the suspension and allow the country to march under its national flag at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

Comments are closed.