Warwick Police have identified victim in hit and run, still looking for suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Police have identified the victim of a hit and run from Wednesday night.

According to city police, 31-year-old Eduardo Amaral was crossing Post Road near the Walmart just before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, which then drove off. Police said he was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Amaral was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and remains in stable condition.

After finding a driver’s side mirror at the scene, investigators believe the suspect vehicle was a gray 2014-2018 Acura RLX sedan. The vehicle also has front end damage.

Warwick Police are asking the driver to turn themselves in to authorities.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Sgt. John Kelly with the Warwick Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4293.