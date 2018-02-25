Lt. Gov. McKee says update planned on services provided for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee says an update is planned for the state blueprint on providing services for a growing number of residents with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Democrat says Tufts Health Plan Foundation and the Rhode Island Foundation each pledged $15,000 to support the initiative.

The state has a five-year plan on Alzheimer’s and related disorders.

McKee’s office, the Division of Elderly Affairs and the Rhode Island chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association collaborated on it.

The plan describes the impact of Alzheimer’s in Rhode Island and outlines steps for the state to improve its services.

The updated plan will be given to the legislature for adoption in 2019, to continue shaping state policies on Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association projects the disease will impact up to 27,000 Rhode Island residents by 2025.