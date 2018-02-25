Seekonk police arrest 2, confiscate stolen chickens

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A not so ordinary night for a Seekonk police officer, credited with stopping a pair of suspected chicken thieves.

According to a Facebook post by the department, it follows reports of several chickens and ducks being stolen from farms in the area.

The department said Officer Thornhill noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near a local farm around one o’clock Sunday morning.

Upon further investigation, he found a man and woman inside, along with a lot of feathers and a backpack that appeared to be moving.

Inside that backpack was not one, but seven chickens, according to police.

The man and woman were both arrested. They’re expected to be arraigned on charges of larceny and animal cruelty.

All of the chickens appeared to be unharmed, and were returned to their owner.