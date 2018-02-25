State launching an online system for fishing and hunting licenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state is launching an online system for fishing and hunting licenses.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says the new system can be used beginning Thursday.

It replaces license issuances on paper. In addition to fishing licenses currently available online, hunting licenses, permits, tags and stamps will be available too.

Anglers and hunters will be able to access their accounts anytime so they can manage their licenses and add new permits and licenses.

DEM says the change is part of a statewide effort to improve customer service and streamline processes.

The system will issue each user a Rhode Island Fishing and Hunting ID.

Licenses will still be available for purchase at DEM’s Office of Boating Registration and Licenses in Providence and at participating sales agent locations.