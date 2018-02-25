Warwick Police make arrest in hit and run case

WARWICK (WPRI) — Warwick Police have made an arrest in a hit and run that happened on Wednesday.

After an extensive investigation by the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division, 58-year-old James Pinel from West Warwick, was arrested and charged with one count of Duty to Stop, Accident Resulting in Personal Injury/Death.

Pinel was arraigned and released on $2,000 with surety. He is expected back in court next month.

According to city police, 31-year-old Eduardo Amaral was crossing Post Road near the Walmart just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, which then drove off. Police said he was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Amaral was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and remains in stable condition.

The Warwick Police Department would like to thank the Coventry Police Department and West Warwick Police Department for their assistance in helping to solve the investigation.