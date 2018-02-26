As SCOTUS hears union dues case, Fall River workers rally to protect unions

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — More than 100 workers from Fall River rallied Monday as part of a national day of action in support of unions across the country.

This comes as the Supreme Court hears a case which challenges an Illinois law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.

Union leaders told Eyewitness News they are worried if the ruling does not go in their favor union sizes will decrease because public sector workers could still be represented without paying dues.

“Basically what it’s trying to do is trying to decimate unions countrywide,” Chapter President of the SEIU Local 509 in Fall River Cheri Antelo said.

The plaintiff in the national case, Mark Janus, is a non-union member government worker in Illinois who claims it’s his First Amendment right not to pay the union that represents all employees regardless of membership in collective bargaining.

Union members across the nation rallying across the nation Monday say the case has turned into an effort to weaken unions.

“If it wasn’t for my union I wouldn’t have been able to have the health care and the pay increases that I do get, so I can keep up with the cost of my rent that increases every year,” Keisha Copeland of Fall River said.

But not everyone agrees with the union members. The conservative advocacy group, The Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, encourage people to rally in Washington D.C. in favor of the plaintiff. The group released a statement Monday in response to the rallies:

“No American should be forced to pay a political organization to work in public service. If Mark’s Case is successful, the Supreme Court will end the injustice of mandatory union fees, and restore workers’ rights to freedom of speech and association, finally giving them a choice and a voice in union membership.”

“If the Supreme Court does not give us a fair rule opinion, we’re still going to continue on, we will still continue to grow our union, our membership will be strong, we’re not giving up our union and no one will take that away from us,” Antelo said.

Two years ago when a similar case was being heard by the Supreme Court, justices were split 4-4. New Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has not indicated how he may vote, but court observers said he is more likely to side against the unions.