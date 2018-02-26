Bank robbery suspect, 2 officers hurt after chase ends in crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a pursuit of a suspect from Swansea to Rehoboth resulted in a crash that sent three people to the hospital, Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta said.

According to Trombetta, Rehoboth police received information from Swansea police that they were looking for a silver Toyota RAV-4 that was involved in a bank robbery.

The chief said an officer observed a vehicle matching that description about 15 minutes later and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

According to Trombetta, the chase came to an end on Kelton Street when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed, striking two police cruisers in the process. Trombetta said the suspect is in Swansea police custody and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for his injuries.

The two officers involved in the crash were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

“My guys are pretty banged up,” Trombetta added.

The suspect has not been identified and there is no information yet on the reported bank robbery.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.