In the Kitchen: Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Go Providence brought in Chef Mony Chea from Stout to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen, to make Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

The chef shared this Irish-inspired dish, and discussed St. Patrick’s Day fun coming to the restaurant!

Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 40 min

Cook Time: 3 hr 30 min

Difficulty: Intermediate

Ingredients:

2 lbs beef short-rib

• 1 16oz can of Guinness

• 2 cups celery strips

• 2 cups carrots strips

• 2 whole onion slices

• 1 whole garlic cloves

• 1 quart of water

• salt

• whole black pepper

• 2 lbs utility potatoes

• 1 cups butter

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• salt & pepper

• chives or parsley (optional)

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Wash, rinse and cut celery, carrots, onion into strips and slices and lay on the bottom of roasting pan.

• Lay short-rib over carrots, celery and onion and season with salt and whole peppercorns. Add in a few garlic cloves and save the rest for mashed potatoes.

• Pour Guinness and water into the pan and make sure everything is mixed in evenly. Cover with aluminum foil and let cook for 2 hours in the oven. after 2 hours, uncover and let cook for another 30 minutes and let it rest for another 10 minutes before cutting.

• Peel potatoes and place in cold water and let boil for 20 to 30 minutes until soften.

• Drain potatoes and add back into the pot. in another pot melt butter and garlic cloves on medium heat. Remove garlic cloves and add in heavy cream. Bring to a simmer and turn off heat.

• Mash potatoes until evenly smooth or until desired consistency and add in butter and cream mixture. Stir together until everything is mixed evenly. Add in salt and pepper to taste.

