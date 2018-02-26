In the Kitchen: Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Go Providence brought in Chef Mony Chea from Stout to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen, to make Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
The chef shared this Irish-inspired dish, and discussed St. Patrick’s Day fun coming to the restaurant!
Guinness Braised Short-rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 40 min
Cook Time: 3 hr 30 min
Difficulty: Intermediate
Ingredients:
2 lbs beef short-rib
• 1 16oz can of Guinness
• 2 cups celery strips
• 2 cups carrots strips
• 2 whole onion slices
• 1 whole garlic cloves
• 1 quart of water
• salt
• whole black pepper
• 2 lbs utility potatoes
• 1 cups butter
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• salt & pepper
• chives or parsley (optional)
Cooking Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Wash, rinse and cut celery, carrots, onion into strips and slices and lay on the bottom of roasting pan.
• Lay short-rib over carrots, celery and onion and season with salt and whole peppercorns. Add in a few garlic cloves and save the rest for mashed potatoes.
• Pour Guinness and water into the pan and make sure everything is mixed in evenly. Cover with aluminum foil and let cook for 2 hours in the oven. after 2 hours, uncover and let cook for another 30 minutes and let it rest for another 10 minutes before cutting.
• Peel potatoes and place in cold water and let boil for 20 to 30 minutes until soften.
• Drain potatoes and add back into the pot. in another pot melt butter and garlic cloves on medium heat. Remove garlic cloves and add in heavy cream. Bring to a simmer and turn off heat.
• Mash potatoes until evenly smooth or until desired consistency and add in butter and cream mixture. Stir together until everything is mixed evenly. Add in salt and pepper to taste.
