Here are the 9 people Providence leaders want policing the police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council will vote Thursday on a slate of candidates for the Providence External Review Authority (PERA), the nine-member volunteer board tasked with overseeing police misconduct investigations of city cops.

The council has put forward eight nominees to the PERA board following an extended interview process. Mayor Jorge Elorza named his only nominee – attorney Michael Fontaine – in December.

PERA was established in 2002, but it has been inactive for more than 10 years. The new board is considered is a key part of a police reform ordinance known as the Providence Community-Police Relations Act (PCPRA), which took effect Jan. 1.

In addition to its existing powers, PERA will have ability to investigate complaints related to violations of the PCPRA, review and make recommendations on union contracts, and decide whether certain individuals should be removed from the police department’s gang database

Here’s a list of the nominees along with background information about each of them.

Dr. Jorge C. Armesto

A clinical and forensic psychologist and founder of the Latino Psychological Institute, Inc., Dr. Armesto is also a member of the Rhode Island Parole Board. In 2011, he penned an op-ed for The Providence Journal in support of the Achievement First Mayoral Academy, suggesting the “old system no longer works, and we need bold change both inside the existing framework as well as outside.” When it comes to political contributions, records show he has donated $2,100 to Gov. Gina Raimndo, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, state Den. Donna Nesselbush, former Gov. Lincoln Chafee and former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras. He lives in Providence.

Phanida Phivilay Bessette

A former member of the Providence School Board, Bessette is currently a program manager with the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services. She is also a former president of the board at the Socio-Economic Development Center for Southeast Asians. She does not appear to have any recent local political contributions. She lives in Johnston.

Kenneth Cohen

A former president of the Providence police union, Cohen retired as a lieutenant in 2008 after more than 30 years on the job. When he was elected union president in 2007, he told The Providence Journal the union would be “less contentious” toward then-Police Chief Dean Esserman, suggesting he wanted to “open up a line of communication.” Cohen also served in the police department’s peer support unit, was head of human resources and led the police training academy. His only local campaign contribution came in 2009, when he gave $150 to then-attorney general candidate Stephen Archambault. He lives in Johnston.

Susan DeRita

A development officer at St. Mary’s Home for Children, DeRita served as chairperson the policy committee for the original PERA board and has led the crime watch group in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood for many years. She is also a former member of the Providence School Board. She has made $600 in political contributions to Council President David Salvatore since 2011. She lives in Providence.

Alison Eichler

A real estate investor, Eichler is the president of the board at Sophia Academy and vice-chair of the Providence After School Alliance. She is also a member of the state Personnel Appeal Board. A familiar face in Democratic political circles, she has contributed $11,300 to several candidates and elected officials in recent years, including Gov. Gina Raimondo, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, former Gov. Lincoln Chafee and former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras. She lives in Providence.

Nick Figueroa

The executive director of College Visions, Figueroa is a graduate of Roger Williams University and earned his master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island. He has also served as chairman of the R.I. Coalition against Racial Profiling. In a 2013 article in The Providence Journal, he was critical of how members of the minority community are subject to a disproportionate number of police searches, claiming the police “should be keeping the peace, not destroying the peace of the community.” He has made $170 in political contributions to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and the R.I. Latino Political Action Committee since 2006. He lives in Providence.

Machiste Rankin

Rankin is a retired officer at the R.I. Department of Corrections and a former star football player at Hope High School. He does not have any recent political contributions to local candidates. He lives in Providence.

Deborah Wray

A prominent community activist, Wray has been a member of Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) for more than 30 years. She is also a member of Hartford Park Tenants Association. In 1997, her son was shot and killed outside an apartment in Hartford Park. She does not have any recent political contributions to local candidates. She lives in Providence.

Michael Fontaine

A former assistant attorney general in Rhode Island, Fontaine is Mayor Jorge Elorza’s sole nominee to the PERA board. He is a founding partner at Fontaine Bell, LLP, a Providence law firm. He is also the former president of the Thurgood Marshal Law Society. He has made $8,200 in political contributions to mostly Democrats – and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung – since 2006, including Gov. Gina Raimondo, Elorza and former Mayor Angel Taveras. He lives in Barrington.

