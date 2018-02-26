Local man among 7 bikers arrested in I-93 incident

BOSTON (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man was among 25 to 35 people recklessly riding motorcycles and ATVs in Boston over the weekend, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

State police said they arrested Shane Fein and six others after confronting the riders on I-93 Saturday evening. State police said they had received numerous 911 calls about the bikers before troopers spotted them on the highway.

While troopers were trying to round up the bikers, state police said one of suspects drove his ATV at a trooper and a Boston police officer. The trooper fired his weapon and hit the suspect, Aderito Monteiro, in the foot, according to police. Monteiro, 28, of Randolph, Mass., was treated at a hospital and released Saturday night, then booked at a state police barracks in Boston.

Fein, 21, was charged with the following:

Failing to stop for police

Negligent operation

Disorderly conduct

Marked lanes violation

Driving an unregistered vehicle

Driving without a license

Driving an uninsured vehicle

Going the wrong way on a state highway

Careless operation in a tunnel

Fein, Monteiro and the five other suspects were expected in Boston Municipal Court Monday.