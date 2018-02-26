Making the most of your Medicare coverage in 2018

About 60 million Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall, however the time to be proactive about your Medicare coverage doesn’t end once Open Enrollment is over.

We spoke with CEO Debra Kaplan-Lewis from UnitedHealthcare, to discuss how you can make the most of your Medicare coverage in 2018.

For more information:

Medicare – 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day/7 days a week

The customer service number on the back of your health plan ID card.

MedicareMadeClear.com

Medicare.gov

Please note: This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, co-payments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on January 1 of each year.

